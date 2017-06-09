Salisbury man sentenced to 6 years in prison for indecent liberties with a child

A Salisbury man was convicted in the Rowan County Criminal Court Wednesday for felony indecent liberties with a child, court officials said.

According to the Rowan County District Attorney's Office, Joseph Franklin Williams was convicted Wednesday and sentenced to at least six years in prison. Court officials said Williams admitted his status as a habitual felon.

Williams was sentenced to 72 months to 99 months in prison and will be subject to satellite based monitoring for the rest of his life, officials said.

PREVIOUS: New charges for convicted sex offender in Rowan

According to court officials, Williams gave a minor a note in December 2016 which contained sexual explicit and graphic language. The girl told her mother that Williams had asked her to destroy the note, the Rowan County District Attorney's Office said.

Williams was previously convicted of felony indecent liberties with a minor, felony failure of a registered sex offender to notify an address change and felony manufacture marijuana.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.