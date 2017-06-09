Celebrated World War Two vets meet General Patton's grandson in Salisbury

Four members of the famed 737 Tank Battalion from World War Two are meeting this weekend for their 70th reunion. It's happening in Rowan County, and the special guest joining them is the grandson of their commander, General George S. Patton.

The 737 participated in all five of the major battles in Europe (Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes-Alsace, Rhineland, and Central Europe).

During 299 days of actual combat members of the unit were awarded 2 Distinguished Service Crosses, 22 Silver Stars, 188 Bronze Stars, more than 400 purple hearts, and two Croix de Guerre's.

Manny Perez, Jack Pritchett, Bob Kluttz, and Jim Deal, all toured the Price of Freedom Museum on Friday morning and will take part in various activities throughout the weekend.

George Patton Waters, the grandson of General George S. Patton, and son of General George S. Patton, IV, joined the veterans for the weekend.

"I'm here because I support the 737 Tank Battalion and what they did, and what they did, Patton's Spearheads they were called, and what these men did, their spirit, what it was to the American effort and to my grandfather, this is why my grandfather was successful, because you see four men here that just, they put it all on the line, they didn't give it all because they didn't die, but they put it all on the line for out country and they're just the greatest heroes."

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.