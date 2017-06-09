Celebrated World War Two vets meet General Patton's grandson in Salisbury

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, two women stole $200 worth of clothes and beauty items from the Dollar General on Shiloh Road on May 31.More >>
According to the York County Sheriff's Office, two women stole $200 worth of clothes and beauty items from the Dollar General on Shiloh Road on May 31.More >>
A Salisbury man was convicted in the Rowan County Criminal Court Wednesday for felony indecent liberties with a child, court officials said.More >>
A Salisbury man was convicted in the Rowan County Criminal Court Wednesday for felony indecent liberties with a child, court officials said.More >>
Four members of the famed 737 Tank Battalion from World War Two are meeting this weekend for their 70th reunion.More >>
Four members of the famed 737 Tank Battalion from World War Two are meeting this weekend for their 70th reunion.More >>
A former police officer who killed his ex-girlfriend and himself in her Huntersville home underwent an involuntary psychiatric evaluation after telling co-workers he intended to harm her.More >>
A former police officer who killed his ex-girlfriend and himself in her Huntersville home underwent an involuntary psychiatric evaluation after telling co-workers he intended to harm her.More >>
A former Rowan County resident will spend at least twenty years in prison after being convicted on sex crimes.More >>
A former Rowan County resident will spend at least twenty years in prison after being convicted on sex crimes.More >>