Former Rowan resident gets at least 20 years in prison on sex crimes

A former Rowan County resident will spend at least twenty years in prison after being convicted on sex crimes.

Kevin Scott Rose of Thomasville was convicted in Rowan County Criminal Court of 11 counts of felony second degree sex offense, 10 counts of felony first degree sexual exploitation, 1 count of felony second degree rape, and 1 additional felony count of a sex crime.

Judge Anna Mills Wagoner sentenced Rose to 240 months to 461 months in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and be subject to satellite based monitoring for the rest of his life.

The crimes committed by Rose were reported as a result of the “Speak up, be safe” program presented by the Terrie Hess House Child Advocacy Center of Rowan County at a local elementary school. Following the presentation, an 11-year old child did speak up and told the presenter that she had been molested by a former neighbor when she was 8-years old.

A forensic interview was conducted at the Child Advocacy Center and a coordinated investigation began between the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rowan County Department of Social Services.

Testimony was given that Rose sexually abused three young girls while they were together.

At times, Rose would take pictures of their naked bodies or videotape the things he did with them.

The abuse continued to occur for a couple of years until Rose and his family moved away.

During the investigation, detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office found Rose living in Thomasville and he was separated from his wife and children.

Detectives discovered that Rose was a registered sex offender having been prosecuted for possession of child pornography in 2015. Rose was interviewed and denied all of the accusations.

Detectives discovered that computers, phones, and hard drives from Rose’s prior investigation were still in evidence at the Salisbury Police Department.

Upon review of those items, detectives found pictures and videos of all three girls. This evidence corroborated the forensic interviews.

District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that she appreciated the dedication of Assistant District Attorney Paxton Butler in the prosecution of this case. Cook stated that sexual crimes against children can be the most difficult types of crimes to successfully prosecute. They require experienced detectives, DSS case workers, child advocates, and prosecutors working together as a team. Cook stated that our community is fortunate that such a team exists in Rowan County where we are able to hold defendants accountable for their criminal conduct against innocent children.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.