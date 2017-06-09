Southeast Charlotte road closed due to fire

A road in southeast Charlotte was shut down Friday due to a fire in the area.

The Charlotte Fire Department says the fire broke out at a home in the 2300 block of Margaret Wallace Road before noon.

Firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the home when they arrived.

The 2500 block of Margaret Wallace was closed for a time due to fire operations.

There's no word on injuries or what may have started the fire.

