Two App State football players face charges in stabbing of another student

Two Appalachian State University football players and one former football player are facing charges in the stabbing of another student Wednesday.

Boone police say they were called to the 200 block of Crossing Way around 2:28 a.m. on May 4 for a fight in the parking lot. A 21-year-old reportedly stabbed in the parking lot showed up at the Watauga Medical Center before being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

Ke'monte Hayes, 19, Isaiah Lewis, 21, and Marlin Johnson, 21, all face assault and battery charges in the stabbing. Each suspect received a $1,500 secured bond and a July 21 court date.

PREVIOUS: Appalachian State student stabbed in Boone parking lot

According to the Winston-Salem Journal, Lewis and Hayes are members of the school's football team. The university's athletics department said Lewis and Hayes were suspended indefinitely from the football team, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Johnson appeared as a wide receiver for ASU in 2015 but is no longer on the team, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

The Winston-Salem Journal said the victim in this stabbing, Teh' Ron Fuller, is a linebacker on App State’s football team,

