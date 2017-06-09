Two App State football players face charges in stabbing of another student

Lockhart said she’s fed up with not being listened to, and said she’s made peace with what she believes will be punishment or termination from her supervisors for speaking out.More >>
Lockhart said she’s fed up with not being listened to, and said she’s made peace with what she believes will be punishment or termination from her supervisors for speaking out.More >>
Boone police say they were called to the 200 block of Crossing Way around 2:28 a.m. for a fight in the parking lot.More >>
Boone police say they were called to the 200 block of Crossing Way around 2:28 a.m. for a fight in the parking lot.More >>
A Gaston County man’s re-posting of an image on social media – of a masked man with guns strapped to his back and the words: “First gay pride parade! Can’t wait!” – set off alarms in the Charlotte LGBTQ community on Thursday.More >>
A Gaston County man’s re-posting of an image on social media – of a masked man with guns strapped to his back and the words: “First gay pride parade! Can’t wait!” – set off alarms in the Charlotte LGBTQ community on Thursday.More >>
Oher posted and deleted a startling Instagram photo on Thursday evening of a set of 10 pill bottles with the caption “All for the brain smh (shaking my head).”More >>
Oher posted and deleted a startling Instagram photo on Thursday evening of a set of 10 pill bottles with the caption “All for the brain smh (shaking my head).”More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting occurred around 9:28 p.m. in the parking lot of a Exxon Station in the 3200 block of Queen City Drive.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting occurred around 9:28 p.m. in the parking lot of a Exxon Station in the 3200 block of Queen City Drive.More >>