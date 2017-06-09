At least one dog dies in Gaston County house fire - | WBTV Charlotte

At least one dog dies in Gaston County house fire

(Mike Rode | WBTV) (Mike Rode | WBTV)
GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

At least one dog died in a Gaston County house fire Friday morning. 

The fire broke out at a home in the 6500 block of Dallas-Cherryville Highway.

Several dogs in the home apparently alerted the homeowner of the fire. 

There's no word on the condition of the other dogs in the home. 

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly