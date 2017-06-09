At least one dog dies in Gaston County house fire

Boone police say they were called to the 200 block of Crossing Way around 2:28 a.m. for a fight in the parking lot.More >>
A Union County man is being held on a $1 million bond, charged with child abuse after he's accused of critically injuring his 10-week-old son.More >>
Deputies in Rowan County say two men made off with an ATM from a convenience store early on Friday morning.More >>
A spokesperson for the police department says a man riding a bicycle on Matheson Avenue was hit by a car. The driver of that car did not stop.More >>
The leaves in the hair of the mug shot taken of Cedric Ross late on Thursday night give some indication as to why he got into trouble.More >>
