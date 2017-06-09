Man accused of abusing 10-week-old son, jailed on $1 million bond

A Union County man is being held on a $1 million bond, charged with child abuse after he's accused of critically injuring his 10-week-old son.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, medical officials were called to the home of 25-year-old Kyle Thomas Bendick Thursday afternoon to the report of an infant having difficulty breathing.

Investigators say paramedics realized the child was suffering from physical injuries consistent with abuse. The child was transported to CMC-Union but transferred to Levine Children’s Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives believe Bendick caused serious bodily injuries to the child Thursday as well as other serious injuries, including fractures, over two weeks ago. Bendick was reportedly watching his son when the injuries occurred while the child’s mother was at work.

He has been charged with two counts of felony child abuse and is being held in the Union County Jail.

Investigators say due to the serious nature of the child's injuries Bendick faces two Class B2 felonies. This is a result of the enhanced punishment resulting from Kilah’s Law.

"Child abuse cases impact everybody involved. Not only is this child’s life in danger, the mother and other family members have to deal with what happened and try to understand why," Sheriff Eddie Cathey stated. "These cases take a toll on the EMS workers, first responders, law enforcement, DSS as well as the prosecutors."

