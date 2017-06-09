Thieves take ATM from Mooresville convenience store

Deputies in Rowan County say two men made off with an ATM from a convenience store early on Friday morning.

According to the report, two men used a hammer to break the glass in the front door of the A-OK Mart in the 3300 block of Deal Road.

Before going in, one of the men moved a surveillance camera.

Once inside, the men picked up the ATM and took it out of the front door and put it in a pick up truck.

The men were described as white, both were wearing masks and gloves. One was wearing a hoodie and long pants, the other was wearing a toboggan, a long sleeve shirt and long pants.

The truck was described as a white Chevrolet S-10 extended cab pick up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8700, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.