Mug shot shows evidence of how chase with police ended

The leaves in the hair of the mug shot taken of Cedric Ross late on Thursday night give some indication as to why he got into trouble.

Salisbury police says that a Rowan Sheriff's deputy attempted to stop Ross on outstanding warrants near the Economy Inn on Bendix Driver just before 11:00 pm.

Ross, driving a blue Ford SUV, sped away and the deputy began the pursuit, according to the report.

Police officers and deputies then chased Ross over several streets, including Faith Road, Newsome Road, Longview, then Crawford Street, and Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue where the chase ended when Ross crashed his car through the sign in front of Rufty-Holmes Senior Center.

Ross then jumped and ran from the car, but was tackled on the ground by a police officer.

A stolen gun was found once the chase had ended, and police say they also found a small amount of cocaine on the ground next to Ross.

Ross was charged with resisting police, receiving or transferring stolen vehicles, vandalism to real property, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, drug possession, alter, destroy, steal evidence of criminal conduct, and flee to elude arrest.

Bond was set at $50,000.

