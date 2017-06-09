Man wanted for robbery, other crimes in Charlotte

A man wanted for robbery cut off his electronic monitor Thursday, police say.

Stanley Mitchell, 34, was last known to be near the 3000 block of Beatties Ford Road. In addition to robbery and interfering with an electronic monitoring device, Mitchell is wanted for damage to property.

He's described as being around 5'7" and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Stanley's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.