Man shot, killed in Stanly County

STANLY COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A man was shot and killed in Badin Thursday night in a domestic dispute over a woman, the Badin police chief says. 

The deadly shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. on Cedar Street. 

Randy Faggart, 60, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 66-year-old Charles Maher. 

Police say the Maher was found in the backyard with a gunshot wound to the head. 

Faggart is being held at the Stanly County jail without bond. 

