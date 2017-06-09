Man shot, killed in Stanly County

A man was shot and killed in Badin Thursday night in a domestic dispute over a woman, the Badin police chief says.

The deadly shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. on Cedar Street.

Randy Faggart, 60, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 66-year-old Charles Maher.

Police say the Maher was found in the backyard with a gunshot wound to the head.

Faggart is being held at the Stanly County jail without bond.

