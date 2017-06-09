Man arrested in deadly shooting over woman in Stanly County

A man was shot and killed in Badin Thursday night in a domestic dispute over a woman, the Badin police chief says.

Officers say they found 66-year-old Charles Maher in the backyard of a home on Cedar Street around 8:20 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head.

Randy Faggart, 60, is facing first-degree murder charges in Maher's death.

Faggart is being held at the Stanly County jail without bond.

