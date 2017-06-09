Woman facing DWI charges in serious northeast Charlotte hit-and-run

A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she hit a man riding a bicycle in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning and drove off.

It happened around 12:50 a.m. on Matheson Ave. near N. Tryon Street, shutting the area down for a time.

The bicyclist was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Tamara Juarez, 23, was arrested after the car involved was found less than two miles away from the scene.

Police taped off the bridge on Matheson Ave to allow the Major Crash Unit to gather evidence and thoroughly investigate.

Juarez faces charges of DWI, felony hit-and-run and open container.

Officers responded to a hit-and-run less than 300 yards away Thursday morning, on W 30th Street near the intersection with N. Tryon St.

