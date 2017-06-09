Serious hit-and-run shuts down northeast Charlotte road

A portion of Matheson Ave. near N. Tryon Street is shut down as Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigate a serious hit-and-run.

A spokesperson for the police department says a driver didn't stop after hitting a man riding a bicycle on Matheson Avenue.

The car involved was found less than 2 miles away and the driver was arrested, officers say.

The bicyclist was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Police taped off the bridge on Matheson Ave to allow the Major Crash Unit to gather evidence and thoroughly investigate.

The roadway is expected to be reopened by 7 a.m.

Officers responded to a hit-and-run less than 300 yards away Thursday morning, on W 30th Street near the intersection with N. Tryon St.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.