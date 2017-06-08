CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Lose At Gwinnett 4-1 Thursday

Knights Fall to G-Braves 4-1 in Thursday’s Opener

Ronald Bueno Tripled Home Charlotte’s Lone Run



(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) -- Matt Tuiasosospo hit 29 home runs and recorded 84 RBIs over parts of two seasons with the Charlotte Knights from 2014-2015. On Thursday, his two RBIs propelled the Gwinnett Braves to a win over his former team.



Tuiasosopo’s two-run double in the sixth inning broke a 1-1 tie and ultimately led the G-Braves to a 4-1 win over Knights on Thursday in the opening game of their four-game series from Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA. The loss was Charlotte’s ninth straight on the season.



Chicago White Sox RHP James Shields (0-2, 3.00) made his second rehab start of the season with the Knights and allowed two runs on four hits over five innings of work. Shields pitched into the sixth inning and threw a total of 74 pitches on the evening (47 for strikes). He allowed a leadoff single in the sixth to Emerson Landoni and was then replaced by reliever Will Lamb. Four batters later, Lamb gave up the two-run double to Tuiasosopo, which gave the Braves a 3-1 lead at that point. One inning later, Landoni added an RBI single to push Gwinnett’s lead to 4-1.



Gwinnett RHP Patrick Weigel (2-1, 4.40) gave up just one run on three hits over six innings to earn the win. Weigel allowed an RBI triple to Charlotte left fielder Ronald Bueno in the second inning. Bueno, who recorded three hits in his Triple-A debut on Wednesday, drove in his team’s lone run on Thursday. Gwinnett RHP Caleb Dirks earned the save after three shutout innings of relief.



The Knights will continue their series in Lawrenceville, GA and play game two of their four-game series against the Gwinnett Braves at 7:05 p.m. on Friday. RHP Carson Fulmer (5-3, 4.63) will get the start for the Knights. Pre-game radio coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.





