Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
Charlotte suffered its 39th homicide of the year. A man arrested for the attempted murder of his wife. She died of burns in the hospital. We’re working to get details from reporter Alex Giles.
A Huntsville, Alabama church’s student missionary bus crashed near Atlanta as they were headed to the airport for a mission trip. One person was killed. The 11th and 12th graders were accompanied by their parents. We don’t yet have a firm number of how many were on board and the extent of the other injuries.
The 25-year-old woman working as an NSA contractor will stay in jail until her trial. She’s charged with leaking classified secrets. Prosecutors argued she might possess more stolen intelligence and could try to flee the country.
You won’t want to miss tonight’s snake video—a woman in Forest City finds a big black snake in her living room. She wrangles it with a pillowcase.
Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
Some people might have been scared, and unsure of what to do - but not McCurry. The homeowner, who lives near a creek and raises chickens, has dealt with snakes before.More >>
Some people might have been scared, and unsure of what to do - but not McCurry. The homeowner, who lives near a creek and raises chickens, has dealt with snakes before.More >>
Comey made statements calling the veracity of Trump’s statements and claims into question throughout his testimony.More >>
Comey made statements calling the veracity of Trump’s statements and claims into question throughout his testimony.More >>
A former police officer who killed his ex-girlfriend and himself in her Huntersville home underwent an involuntary psychiatric evaluation after telling co-workers he intended to harm her.More >>
A former police officer who killed his ex-girlfriend and himself in her Huntersville home underwent an involuntary psychiatric evaluation after telling co-workers he intended to harm her.More >>
Charlotte attorney David Erdman has worn many hats in the community. Erdman has been a city council member and headed up the local democratic party.More >>
Charlotte attorney David Erdman has worn many hats in the community. Erdman has been a city council member and headed up the local democratic party.More >>
A man accused of jumping out of a plane onto the tarmac at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport has been placed on home detention with an electronic monitor device, the Department of Justice said Thursday.More >>
A man accused of jumping out of a plane onto the tarmac at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport has been placed on home detention with an electronic monitor device, the Department of Justice said Thursday.More >>