Molly's Kids: Landen Johnson has his bone marrow transplant Friday

Meet Landen Johnson, the newest one of our amazing #MollysKids. He's a 7-year-old boy from Lincolnton who was diagnosed with primordial dwarfism at nine-months-old.

The only cure for primordial dwarfism disease is a bone marrow transplant. Landen has been waiting and waiting for one, and is now scheduled to have the procedure Friday morning at Levine Children's Hospital.

Landen's parents, Timothy and Amanda Johnson, say he is incredibly outgoing and constantly turns strangers into friends. Unbeknownst to the two of them, the hospital staff reached out to let me know the same thing. Landen has them wrapped around their fingers – they’ve fallen in love with the first-grader.

“One time my wife and I walked into Walmart, and a lady greeted Landen,” Timothy said. “I asked Amanda if we knew her, and she said she didn’t think so, but was sure that Landen did. He talks to everybody.”

Landen wants to be a preacher “just like his daddy” when he grows up. His favorite activities are listening to music, singing and making people laugh.

Because LCH has become a second home to him, and because he’s such a giving child at only 7-years-old, Landen told his parents he wanted to hold a benefit concert for the bone marrow hospital floor.

The hospital held the concert in May. Landen's goal was mighty. He wanted to raise $10,000, and he exceeded his goal.

The non-profit Be The Match was also at the event to help eligible people enter the national bone marrow registry.

After the concert, Landen went to the hospital to prepare for his transplant. He has been going through two weeks of chemotherapy leading up to the procedure to cleanse his system before the transplant.

Good luck, Landen. We’ll be thinking of you.

#MollysKids

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**

