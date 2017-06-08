West Charlotte HS graduate deals with grief while getting diploma

West Charlotte High School graduate Gloria McKinney says she has been through a lot while trying to achieve a high school diploma. She wants to use her challenges to push her further in life.

"People that have helped me and that are gone - that's sometimes why I want to be successful," McKinney said.

McKinney says she has endured much loss, and it is now motivating her. She says her 5-year-old brother was shot and killed by gang members in Richmond, VA, a few years ago.

"It was hard," she said. "Every death is hard when it hits close, but I got through it."

McKinney says another one of her brothers was Charlotte's 29th homicide of 2017. Michael Barnwell was found shot inside a home back in April. She says that death took a toll on her family, and that is why she is ready for the gun violence to cease.

"I wish it could stop because it'll be better for us - as far as, not even just the black community - America itself," McKinney said.

She endured these challenges while in school, but she kept going to class because she knows how important education is.

"It's only one way out of where you came from," she said. "You started from the bottom. It's a way to work to the top."

McKinney says her time at West Charlotte High School has made the difference in her life. She says during her challenges she had a great support system at school and at home. She says her grandmother helped her get through her grief and gave her a positive outlook on life.

"I got negatives right now, but then I got positives too. So most of the time the positives outweigh the negative and sometimes the negative outweighs the positive, but right now the positive is outweighing the negative," she said. "You just got to keep in your head, 'you are about to go far.'"

The senior now wants to be a social worker because of what she has been through. She wants to serve the community to help others who may go through similar trouble.

"Kids should have the best place they can possibly stay, because they didn't ask to be here," McKinney said.

In the fall McKinney will attend Benedict College. She is excited about her future, and because of her ups and downs, she has a new motto in life.

"You can overcome anything, not just get through anything. As long as you stay positive and don't worry about the negative, you can get through anything."

McKinney graduates June 14.

