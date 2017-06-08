Former Senate Watergate staffer weighs in on Comey's testimony

Charlotte Attorney David Erdman has worn many hats in the community. Erdman has been a city council member and headed up the local democratic party.

However, it was Watergate that helped define Erdman's career.

Erdman understands this moment of gravity in American History because in the 1970's, he worked as a Senate staffer during the Watergate hearings.

Erdman described the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey as polished. "I see a cool customer right now picking his words under incredible pressure," Erdman said.

The Watergate hearings had an important Tar Heel connection. They were chaired by another North Carolina senator. It was the late Senator Sam Ervin who led the gavel-to-gavel coverage.

"This is the biggest testimony in a senate caucus room that I can remember, since Watergate," the former senate staffer said.

It is one of the highest profile moments ever for North Carolina's Senior Senator Richard Burr, and the hearings on the hill are putting the chair of the intelligence committee under the microscope and magnifying glass all in the same moment.

"I suspect that he wants to get to the truth as badly as anybody," Erdman told WBTV. “He might wish the truth was different from some others, but I think he wants to get to the truth and I'm counting on him to do that."

More than 40 years later, Erdman is critiquing and handicapping the high stakes proceedings. Erdman calls questioning by the senate, the grandest theater being carried out on the grandest stage a jury of more than 70 million viewers.

"We have to pay attention. It affects every part of America, a large part of world," Erdman said.

