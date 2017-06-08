High school graduations coming up this weekend

High school graduation ceremonies are set for this weekend in Rowan-Salisbury, Cabarrus County, and Kannapolis City Schools.

Rowan County's Early College will hold its ceremony on Friday at 6:00 pm in the Carson High Auditorium.

All other Rowan-Salisbury High Schools, with the exception of Henderson, will hold graduation exercises on Saturday morning at 8:00 am in each school's stadium.

Henderson Independent High School will hold graduation at 10:00 am in the school auditorium.

All graduations for Cabarrus County Schools take place at the Cabarrus Arena and Event Center, just off Hwy 49.

On Friday, June 9, students from the Performance Learning Center will graduate at 9 a.m., JM Robinson at 12:30 p.m., Mount Pleasant at 4 p.m., and Northwest Cabarrus at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, June 10, students from Concord will graduate at 9 a.m., Central Cabarrus at 12:30 p.m., and Cox Mill at 4 p.m., and Hickory Ridge at 7:30 p.m.

Please note that attendees are not permitted to bring horns, flowers or balloons into the ceremony. Parking is free, courtesy of the Cabarrus Arena.

A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis will hold graduation on Saturday at 9:00 am at Memorial Stadium.

