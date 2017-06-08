Dog-friendly ‘adult playground’ opens this summer near NoDa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Katherine Peralta | The Charlotte Observer) - A new bar and restaurant that calls itself an “adult playground” is opening later this month near NoDa and Plaza Midwood.

Recess Charlotte, a dog-friendly business, will be in a 3,800 square-foot spot at 832 Seigle Avenue, just up the street from the new Catawba Brewing Company.

The bar’s name is a nod to the entertainment it’ll feature – swings, four-square, giant Jenga, shuffleboard, big-screen TVs and more, said owner Markus Hunter.

The “laid-back gastrolounge” will have six taps for local craft beer, with plans to add more, Hunter said. The restaurant’s Asian-American fusion menu will mainly include small, shareable plates, including dishes such as sliders and flat breads.

The inside of Recess will seat 120 patrons, with space for another 40 outside, Hunter said.

Hunter’s family owns several Wing Zone franchises, though he is new to Charlotte’s bar scene. He’s been working for about eight months on the Recess concept, which he said he sees as a hang-out destination and “adult playground” for happy hours, networking and socializing.

“I’m not looking for the club atmosphere,” Hunter added.

Hunter said the Recess spot is ideal given the area’s growth.

“It’s a unique part of Charlotte. It’s kind of up-and-coming,” Hunter said.

Ahead of the opening, Recess is hiring for bartenders and cooks.

New bars all over Charlotte are increasingly boasting unique entertainment in addition to their traditional food and drink offerings. Take Queen Park Social, which opened earlier this year near Old Mecklenburg Brewery. The entertainment venue boasts a bowling alley, a stage for live music and life-sized games. A bar called Palmer St., which features arcade games and classic pinball machines, also opened this spring in South End’s Gold District.