Gas line cut forces Huntersville road to shut down

A gas line cut forced a Huntersville road to shut down for some time Thursday afternoon.

The Huntersville Fire Department tweeted shortly before 2 p.m. that a large main gas line was cut. Firefighters said Bud Henderson Road has been closed between Beatties Ford and Gilead Road.

*Gas Line Cut Update* This is a large main gas line cut. Bud Henderson Rd is CLOSED between Beatties Ford Rd & Gilead Rd. #AVOID #cltraffic — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) June 8, 2017

Crews have not said what time the road is expected to reopen.

Firefighters notified Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to reroute buses and said children's routes may be changed slightly.

*Gas Line Cut Update 4* We notified @CharMeckSchools Transportation to reroute buses; your child's route will deviated slightly but safely. — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) June 8, 2017

The Huntersville Fire Department said a strong odor of natural gas has been apparent throughout the Carrington Ridge neighborhood.

No other information has been released.

