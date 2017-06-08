Gas line cut forces Huntersville road to shut down - | WBTV Charlotte

Gas line cut forces Huntersville road to shut down

(Source: Huntersville Fire) (Source: Huntersville Fire)
A gas line cut forced a Huntersville road to shut down for some time Thursday afternoon. 

The Huntersville Fire Department tweeted shortly before 2 p.m. that a large main gas line was cut. Firefighters said Bud Henderson Road has been closed between Beatties Ford and Gilead Road. 

Crews have not said what time the road is expected to reopen. 

Firefighters notified Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to reroute buses and said children's routes may be changed slightly. 

The Huntersville Fire Department said a strong odor of natural gas has been apparent throughout the Carrington Ridge neighborhood. 

No other information has been released. 

