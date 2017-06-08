Man arrested in multiple Charlotte-area crimes

A man who was wanted for multiple crimes in the Charlotte area Monday has been taken into custody Thursday, police say.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Rolander Yarbough Grice, 38, was wanted for larceny of a firearm, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle, communicating threats, stalking, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Police said Grice cut off his electronic monitoring device Monday and was last known to be in the area of East Trade Street.

Grice was court-ordered to wear the device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

