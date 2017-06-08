Person seriously injured in Matthews wreck on I-485 - | WBTV Charlotte

Person seriously injured in Matthews wreck on I-485

MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) -

A crash in Matthews caused delays and congestion on Interstate 485 at the East John Street exit Thursday afternoon. 

The Matthews Police Department tweeted about the wreck just before 2:30 p.m.

One person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said. 

According to WBTV's Sky3, it appeared a single-vehicle ran off the road and ended up in a nearby wooded area. 

The road reopened around 3:30 p.m., according to Matthews Police.

No other information has been released. 

