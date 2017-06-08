Person seriously injured in Matthews wreck on I-485

Wells Fargo said Thursday it plans to eliminate a layer of management across its community banking unit, a move expected to result in layoffs.More >>
Wells Fargo said Thursday it plans to eliminate a layer of management across its community banking unit, a move expected to result in layoffs.More >>
There are more than 20,000 unmanned aircraft systems, or UAS, registered in North Carolina, the state Department of Transportation said.More >>
There are more than 20,000 unmanned aircraft systems, or UAS, registered in North Carolina, the state Department of Transportation said.More >>
A self-driving car could eliminate about 5,000 students commuting by car through Raleigh.More >>
A self-driving car could eliminate about 5,000 students commuting by car through Raleigh.More >>
High school graduation ceremonies are set for this weekend in Rowan-Salisbury, Cabarrus County, and Kannapolis City Schools.More >>
High school graduation ceremonies are set for this weekend in Rowan-Salisbury, Cabarrus County, and Kannapolis City Schools.More >>
Recess Charlotte, a dog-friendly business, will be in a 3,800 square-foot spot at 832 Seigle Avenue, just up the street from the new Catawba Brewing Company.More >>
Recess Charlotte, a dog-friendly business, will be in a 3,800 square-foot spot at 832 Seigle Avenue, just up the street from the new Catawba Brewing Company.More >>