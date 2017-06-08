Person seriously injured in Matthews wreck on I-485

A crash in Matthews caused delays and congestion on Interstate 485 at the East John Street exit Thursday afternoon.

The Matthews Police Department tweeted about the wreck just before 2:30 p.m.

Expect delays on I-485 inner loop at the E. John St. exit due to a vehicle crash. @MatthewsFireEMS & @MecklenburgEMS are on scene. — matthewspolice (@matthewspolice) June 8, 2017

One person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

According to WBTV's Sky3, it appeared a single-vehicle ran off the road and ended up in a nearby wooded area.

The road reopened around 3:30 p.m., according to Matthews Police.

Traffic Update - I-485 inner loop @ E. John St. in now back open. Expect some delays until it gets back to its normal traffic flow. — matthewspolice (@matthewspolice) June 8, 2017

No other information has been released.

