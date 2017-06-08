Michigan-UNC, Duke-Indiana headline Big Ten/ACC matchups

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Reigning national champion North Carolina will host Michigan and Duke will visit Indiana in this year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The matchups for the made-for-TV event were announced Thursday.

Among other high-profile pairings, Wisconsin will visit Virginia, Notre Dame heads to Michigan State and Louisville travels to Purdue.

Dates and times were not announced. The challenge is routinely played in late November or early December.

The Duke-Indiana game creates a tough early test for new Hoosiers coach Archie Miller in his first season replacing Tom Crean.

Because the 15-team ACC has one more school than the Big Ten does, one team is left out. This year, that school is Pittsburgh.

