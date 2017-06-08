WBTV Speak Out Editorial: CMS Student Assignment Plan

­“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board hastily approved its student assignment plan last month – despite many voices demanding change.

It is a project they tackle every six years and, this time, their goal was to break up high concentrations of poverty to help low-performing schools succeed. Whether you agreed or disagreed with the vote, we think it would have been wise to give parents and the community more than a month to digest the complex plan and its effects.

We spoke with parents who claim they were blindsided by parts of the plan and they did not have the opportunity to fully understand what CMS was doing. The school board members should take this feedback seriously and show they listen to all parents.

More than 7,000 students' futures are at stake and many struggling schools need more support. We hope some good comes from the board's vote in the form of more involvement. Parents and the community should take this as a cue to become more active in the schools – especially in the high-poverty schools not touched in this plan.

Don't wait another six years to help them. Let's demand the state's second largest school system set the example for excellence.

