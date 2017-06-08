Man arrested in Alexander County stabbing, home break-in

A man who was wanted for allegedly stabbing another man multiple times during a home break-in in Alexander County Sunday night has been found by police Wednesday night.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Shawn Donnell Whren Jr. was found by the Statesville Police Department walking on Old Salisbury Road near Hunt Street around 9 p.m.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Highway 90 East in Stony Point around 10:16 p.m. Sunday night where they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

Whren went into the home, confronted the victim and demanded money before stabbing him, deputies said.

Investigators believe the two were acquaintances.

After a brief foot chase Wednesday, Whren was arrested and placed in the Iredell County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.

Whren faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and first-degree burglary.

If you have more information about this incident, your're asked to contact Alexander County Crimestoppers at (828) 632-8555.

