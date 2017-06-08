Charlotte family throws lavish quinceañera for teen cat

A Charlotte family celebrated the 15th birthday of their "princess" cat, Luna, with an elaborate quinceañera party.

"Our family adores Luna and we really wanted to celebrate her long life in a memorable way," the cat's human mom, Brigitte OIlavarria said.

Memorable seems to be one way to describe the party the entire family was invited to.

Even with the fancy decorations, the singing, the crown and the dress, the highlight of the party for Luna was the meal.

"Luna's favorite part was definitely the tuna. She loses her mind over tuna," Ollavarria said. "We joke that she can hear a can open from miles away."

But 15 years ago, a loving family and fancy party weren't exactly in the cards for Luna.

"We found her at 3 weeks old. She was a stray," Ollavarria said.

Now Ollavarria describes Luna as a "diva," admitting she and her family are partly at fault. "She is incredibly spoiled. She bosses us all around and is very vocal about what she wants."

We forgot to mention Luna has her own Facebook page and Instagram account.

Besides being a diva, the family describes Luna as a sweetheart who is easy to fall in love with.

As for her princess-style birthday outfit? Ollavarria says they got the dress on Amazon and the crown at Walmart in the ornaments section.

We can only wonder what's in store for Luna's sweet sixteen...

