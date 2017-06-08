Exclusive: Burr reacts to Comey testimony, discusses Russia investigation

North Carolina Senator Richard Burr sat down exclusively with WBTV on Thursday following nearly four hours of sworn testimony from James Comey, who was fired as the Director of the FBI by President Donald Trump last month.

Burr oversaw the hearing at which Comey testified as chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. In that role, he is in charge of the Senate’s inquiry into the extent of Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Thursday’s hearing unearthed new revelations from the former director, both about the events before and after his firing as well as his decision to speak publicly about the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

On Thursday, Comey sought to leave no doubt that Russian operatives interfered in the 2016 election cycle.

“There should be no fuzz on this whatsoever: the Russians interfered in our 2016 election cycle,” Comey told the committee. “It happened. That’s about as un-fake as you can make it.”

“Those were lies, plain and simple”

In his Testimony Thursday, Comey accused President Donald Trump and his administration of lying about both him and the bureau in his testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Thursday.

Comey first accused the Trump administration of lying in his opening remarks to the committee Thursday morning.

“Although the law required no reason at all to firing an FBI director, the administration then chose to defame me and more importantly the FBI. By saying the organization was in disarray. That it was poorly led. That the workforce had lost confidence in its leader. Those were lies, plain simple,” Comey said.

Comey made statements calling the veracity of Trump’s statements and claims into question throughout his testimony.

During the question-and-answer session, which stretched more than two hours, senators asked about the number and nature of one-on-one interactions between Comey and Trump. They also harped on the series of memos Comey wrote memorializing those interactions.

Comey told the committee he decided to memorialize his one-on-one interactions with Trump - something he did not do in interactions with Presidents George W. Bush or Barack Obama - because the thought Trump might one day lie about the nature of the interactions.

In response to one question, Comey said he decided to provide a copy of those memos to a close personal friend of his so that the memos’ contents could be leaks to the media in the wake of a tweet from Trump that the men’s conversation may have been recorded.

The Senate Intelligence Committee has not been given access to Comey’s memos, something senators from both parties pointed out throughout the hearing.

But Burr said he was not concerned by the fact that Comey felt the need to preserve the details of interactions with the President in writing out of fear Trump may lie about what happened.

“You have a very nonconventional president. Not someone out of the Washington mold. I think what the director said was 'this is so out of the ordinary that I wanted to make sure there was a record of it, so if I ever wanted to go back to it,’” Burr said. "I’m glad [he] had the records and go back, and factually depict what was said because out of those memos he basically told America the president did not try to obstruct justice.”

Testimony touches on Hillary Clinton investigation

The subject of Comey’s decision to publicly discuss the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server also surfaced during Thursday’s hearing.

In responding to a question on the matter, Comey said he was motivated to publicly explain the FBI’s conclusion that Clinton did not violate any laws, at least in part, because of a meeting former President Bill Clinton had with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch during the FBI’s investigation.

As Attorney General, Lynch oversaw the FBI at the time of the investigation.

Comey also said Lynch asked him to refer to the bureau’s inquiry into Clinton’s use of the private email server as ‘a matter’ instead of an ‘investigation’.

Senate inquiry should be finished by fall

Burr sought to tamp down some of the hype that had been placed on Comey’s testimony in his interview with WBTV on Thursday afternoon.

"I’m six months into an investigation. Today was a snapshot in time," Burr said. "What I’ve learned from other significant investigations in Washington, everybody goes into them thinking the time frame is short and this can be knocked out."

Pressed for a timeline of when he anticipates the investigation to conclude, Burr said he’s aiming for the fall. But the senator said his committee’s investigation has grown to include interviews with subjects in other countries, both in Russia and elsewhere.

"What started as a purely domestic effort has become very global because of the connections that exist," Burr said, noting that much of that expansion hinges on serious, and sometimes salacious, details included in a dossier prepared by a former British spy, Christopher Steele.

“(Expansion to other countries is) driven as much by the steel dossier and its accusations as any single piece of intelligence,” Burr said.

According to Burr, the Senate Selection Committee on Intelligence has been in negotiation “for some time” with Steele and other foreign nationals whose testimony is of interest to the committee.

Previous reports have established that committee members were interested in arranging to meet with Steele somewhere out of the United States but it was not clear, until now, whether formal efforts were underway to arrange such a meeting.

Burr said the Committee is willing to go wherever it takes to gather the necessary facts.

“The reality is that we’ve got to continue to interview a lot of witnesses,” Burr said. “We’ve got to continue to have open hearings because our mission, at the end of the day, is to present to the American people a set of facts that will allow them to come to their own conclusions.”

‘Not good judgment on my part’

In his interview Thursday, Burr also acknowledged he should not have agreed to participate in off-the-record conversations with news outlets to push back on reported contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Burr acknowledged having those conversations in February at the request of the White House. Since then, additional reporting has uncovered more contact between Russia and Trump’s associates, including the President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Burr said he agreed to have the conversations because he felt the portions of the specific report in question were not accurate but, in hindsight, conceded it was not wise for him to have had the discussion.

“I make no apologies for trying to hold the media accountable for the truth,” Burr said. “But as chairman of the committee, I probably should have displayed better judgment.

Burr said he would not have a similar conversation if the Trump Administration made the same request today.

“I understand the role I play today in an investigation that has grown into a much more important congressional investigation. Therefore, it’s like this interview: they rarely happen,” Burr said, referring to the fact that, until talking with WBTV, he had not conducted a planned interview since January.

