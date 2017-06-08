Comey: Trump Administration claims about fired FBI director, bureau 'lies'

James Comey, the now-fired FBI director, accused President Donald Trump and his administration of lying about both him and the bureau in his testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Thursday.

Comey was asked to testify by the committee weeks after he was fired by Trump. In the days after making the decision to fire Comey, Trump said his decision was connected to the FBI’s ongoing investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

Comey first accused the Trump administration of lying in his opening remarks to the committee Thursday morning.

“Although the law required no reason at all to firing an FBI director, the administration then chose to defame me and more importantly the FBI. By saying the organization was in disarray. That it was poorly led. That the workforce had lost confidence in its leader. Those were lies, plain simple,” Comey said.

Comey made statements calling the veracity of Trump’s statements and claims into question throughout his testimony.

During the question-and-answer session, which stretched more than two hours, senators asked about the number and nature of one-on-one interactions between Comey and Trump. They also harped on the series of memos Comey wrote memorializing those interactions.

In response to one question, Comey said he decided to provide a copy of those memos to a close personal friend of his so that the memos’ contents could be leaks to the media in the wake of a tweet from Trump that the men’s conversation may have been recorded.

The Senate Intelligence Committee has not been given access to Comey’s memos, something senators from both parties pointed out throughout the hearing.

Testimony touches on Hillary Clinton investigation

The subject of Comey’s decision to publicly discuss the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server also surfaced during Thursday’s hearing.

In responding to a question on the matter, Comey said he was motivated to publicly explain the FBI’s conclusion that Clinton did not violate any laws, at least in part, because of a meeting former President Bill Clinton had with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch during the FBI’s investigation.

As Attorney General, Lynch oversaw the FBI at the time of the investigation.

Comey also said Lynch asked him to refer to the bureau’s inquiry into Clinton’s use of the private email server as ‘a matter’ instead of an ‘investigation’.

North Carolina senator at center of Comey hearing

At the center of Thursday’s hearing was North Carolina Senator Richard Burr, who chairs the senate committee. Burr has led the committee through the entirety of the Senate investigation into possible Russian interference with the 2016 election.

On Thursday, Comey sought to leave no doubt that Russian operatives interfered in the 2016 election cycle.

“There should be no fuzz on this whatsoever: the Russians interfered in our 2016 election cycle,” Comey told the committee. “It happened. That’s about as un-fake as you can make it.”

Comey will continue his testimony before the committee in a closed session following Thursday’s public question-and-answer session.

Immediately following Comey’s closed testimony, Senator Burr will sit down for an exclusive interview with WBTV to discuss his committee’s ongoing investigation and the role he plays at the center of the historic inquiry.

