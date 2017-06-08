Permitless concealed carry bill passes NC House

The North Carolina House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill that would allow state residents to carry concealed handguns without a permit. It now goes to the state Senate.

House Bill 746 would allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit only in the same places where they currently are allowed to carry handguns openly.

PREVIOUS: New bill says conceal carry permit would not be required

It passed its final of three votes in the House 64-51.

Supporters have said it would make gun laws in North Carolina more clear for law-abiding citizens. Opponents have said it would reduce the amount of training people who carry a gun will have.