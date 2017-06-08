Lincoln County teen accused of sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl

At the helm of the committee hearing Comey’s testimony will be Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina. Burr chairs the Intelligence Committee and has presided over the upper chamber’s investigation.More >>
At the helm of the committee hearing Comey’s testimony will be Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina. Burr chairs the Intelligence Committee and has presided over the upper chamber’s investigation.More >>
Comey made statements calling the veracity of Trump’s statements and claims into question throughout his testimony.More >>
Comey made statements calling the veracity of Trump’s statements and claims into question throughout his testimony.More >>
House Bill 746 would allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit only in the same places where they currently are allowed to carry handguns openly.More >>
House Bill 746 would allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit only in the same places where they currently are allowed to carry handguns openly.More >>
Lincoln County deputies say 18-year-old Kenneth Wade Fredell inappropriately touched the child at her home on May 28.More >>
Lincoln County deputies say 18-year-old Kenneth Wade Fredell inappropriately touched the child at her home on May 28.More >>
Deputies say the shooting happened near Kane Circle around 9:30 p.m. The deputy was not injured.More >>
Deputies say the shooting happened near Kane Circle around 9:30 p.m. The deputy was not injured.More >>