Lincoln County teen accused of sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl

A Lincoln County teen is charged in a sexual assault involving a six-year-old girl.

Lincoln County deputies say 18-year-old Kenneth Wade Fredell inappropriately touched the child at her home on May 28.

Fredell was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child and felony statutory rape of a 13,14 or 15-year-old by a defendant six years older.

Fredell was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

