One dead in deputy-involved shooting in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV ) -

One person is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Caldwell County that happened Wednesday night, deputies said Thursday. 

Deputies say the shooting happened near Kane Circle around 9:30 p.m. The deputy involved was not injured. 

The SBI is investigating.

No further details surrounding the shooting have been released. 

