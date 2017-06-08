Charlotte man facing felony charges in abuse of girlfriend's baby

A man is facing felony child abuse charges after his girlfriend's baby suffered multiple body injuries and a traumatic brain injury while in his care.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to Carolinas Medical Center around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a two-year-old boy in critical condition who was unable to breathe on his own.

The child's mother and her boyfriend, 25-year-old Christopher Sims, were interviewed by detectives. Police say the baby was injured when he was left alone with Sims. The abuse reportedly happened at a home on Griers Grove Road.

Sims was arrested and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

He was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Department.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

