Sex offender removed from Rowan County's Most Wanted list

A registered sex offender from Rowan County has been removed from the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted.

Billy Edison, 59, was added to the list for failing to notify officials about a change of address. Friday, deputies announced Edison was placed into the Rowan County Detention Center.

According to the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry, Edison lived in the 1400 block of E. Innes Street. That address is a hotel.

Edison was convicted in 2009 of taking indecent liberties with a minor. As part of his sentence, he is required to keep his address current with the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

The full list of Rowan's Most Wanted may be seen here.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.