Sex offender removed from Rowan County's Most Wanted list

A former Rowan County resident will spend at least twenty years in prison after being convicted on sex crimes.More >>
A former Rowan County resident will spend at least twenty years in prison after being convicted on sex crimes.More >>
The Charlotte Fire Department says the fire broke out at a home in the 2300 block of Margaret Wallace Road.More >>
The Charlotte Fire Department says the fire broke out at a home in the 2300 block of Margaret Wallace Road.More >>
According to Kids and Cars, a safety organization which tracks these sorts of accidents, the number of fatalities in frontovers has gone from 24 between 1996 and 2000 to 358 between 2006 and 2010.More >>
According to Kids and Cars, a safety organization which tracks these sorts of accidents, the number of fatalities in frontovers has gone from 24 between 1996 and 2000 to 358 between 2006 and 2010.More >>
Shardal Rose, who works with victims at department, said that CMPD is adding a traffic death support group, in addition to its homicide group, which began in 2009.More >>
Shardal Rose, who works with victims at department, said that CMPD is adding a traffic death support group, in addition to its homicide group, which began in 2009.More >>
Billy Edison, 59, was added to the list for failing to notify officials about a change of address.More >>
Billy Edison, 59, was added to the list for failing to notify officials about a change of address.More >>