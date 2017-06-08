Sex offender back on Sheriff's Most Wanted List

A registered sex offender from Rowan County is back on the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list for failing to notify officials about a change of address.

According to the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry, Billy Edison, 60, lived in the 1400 block of E. Innes Street. That address is a hotel.

Edison was convicted in 2009 of taking indecent liberties with a minor. As part of his sentence he is required to keep his address current with the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

Edison is 6'4", 155 lbs, and was last seen in Salisbury.

The full list of Rowan's Most Wanted may be seen here: http://ossip2c.rowancountync.gov/p2c/mostwanted.aspx

Anyone with Information on Edison or any of these wanted individuals are asked to contact Lt. Chad Moose (704) 216-8687, or Detective Greg Bacote (704) 216-8772.

