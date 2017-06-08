Sex offender back on Sheriff's Most Wanted List

At the helm of the committee hearing Comey’s testimony will be Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina. Burr chairs the Intelligence Committee and has presided over the upper chamber’s investigation.More >>
At the helm of the committee hearing Comey’s testimony will be Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina. Burr chairs the Intelligence Committee and has presided over the upper chamber’s investigation.More >>
Deputies say the shooting happened near Kane Circle around 9:30 p.m. The deputy was not injured.More >>
Deputies say the shooting happened near Kane Circle around 9:30 p.m. The deputy was not injured.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to Carolinas Medical Center around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a two-year-old boy in critical condition who was unable to breathe on his own.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to Carolinas Medical Center around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a two-year-old boy in critical condition who was unable to breathe on his own.More >>
A registered sex offender from Rowan County is back on the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list for failing to notify officials about a change of address.More >>
A registered sex offender from Rowan County is back on the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list for failing to notify officials about a change of address.More >>
The investigation began just before 4 p.m. on the 8700 block of Camfield Street, with runs between Southgate Commons Drive and Elm Lane.More >>
The investigation began just before 4 p.m. on the 8700 block of Camfield Street, with runs between Southgate Commons Drive and Elm Lane.More >>