Transformer issue at Huntersville substation causes widespread power loss

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

A transformer issue at a substation left hundreds without power in Huntersville Thursday morning. Power has since been restored to most in the area. 

The Huntersville Fire Department says the issue happened on McCoy Road at McIllwaine Road, causing a loud explosion.

According to Energy United, around 876 homes were without power in the area. By 7:45 a.m., it appeared power had been restored in the area. 

The issue didn't cause a fire. 

