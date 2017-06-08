Former school superintendent Dr. Marcus Smith, 86, has passed away

The last superintendent of the Salisbury School System, prior to the merger with the county schools, has passed away. Dr. Marcus Smith was 86.

Dr. Smith's obituary in The Salisbury Post highlights a life filled with accomplishments, both professionally and personally.

Dr. Smith was a graduate of Hudson High School, class of 1949. He graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College in 1952 and began his career in the teaching profession at Lenoir High School the same year. He received his Master of Arts degree from Appalachian State University in 1956 and a doctorate in Education Administration from Duke University in 1978.

In 1958 he was named Principal of East Harper Elementary School, and in 1967-68 he was Principal of Lenoir Junior High School. In 1968 Dr. Smith became an administrator with the Salisbury City Schools, serving as Director of Instruction, Assistant Superintendent, Associate Superintendent, and Superintendent, retiring in 1989 at the time of the merger of the city and county school districts. He continued to serve as a consultant in North Carolina school districts after retirement.

During his 37 years in education, Dr. Smith served in a number of leadership positions in local, state, and national educational organizations. He twice served as President of the North Carolina Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, serving on the national board of ASCD for eight years.

He served on state and regional boards of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, serving also as consultant and visiting committee chairman for 35 years. He was actively involved in the North Carolina Education Association and the North Carolina and American Association of School Administrators. He served as editor of the North Carolina Principals Association Newsletter. He served as state chairman of the United Forces for Education for four years, and as treasurer of the North Carolina Parent Teachers Association and Reading and Library Services Chairman for six years. He served as Chairman of the Staff Development Committee of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, and as state and local Chairman of the International Reading Association. D

r. Smith was a member of Phi Delta Kappa and Kappa Delta Pi honorary educational organizations. Governor James Martin appointed Dr. Smith as Chairman of the North Carolina Testing Commission, the forerunner of the public school testing program. He was instrumental in the development of evaluation programs for school personnel, making numerous presentations to state and national meetings.

In 1971, Dr. Smith was selected as a Smith-Reynolds Foundation intern with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, traveling to all North Carolina school districts and amassing 50,000 air miles visiting exemplary/innovative school programs. In the communities of Lenoir and Salisbury, Dr. Smith was active in Kiwanis Club, choral groups, and a wide variety of civic/service groups. He served as Chairman of the Committee to establish Hospice in Rowan County. In 1982 he received the Distinguished Service citation from the National Conference of Christians and Jews.

As an ELCA Lutheran and a member of St. John's, Salisbury, Smith served in a wide variety of roles in music and education. He served as a member of the Congregation Council for eight three-year terms. He also served Lenoir-Rhyne College (now University) on a number of committees and was selected to receive the L-R College Alumni Award for Distinguished Service to the Community in 1982. He served four years as Branch President of Lutheran Brotherhood fraternal group. He served on the Board of Directors of Trinity Lutheran Seminary, Columbus, Ohio, for seven years, serving as Chairman for two years. He served on the Board of Directors of the North Carolina Synod of the Lutheran Church in America, serving as Treasurer from 1975-78.

Dr. Smith is survived by his wife, Dorothy Walker Smith, whom he married on June 13, 1954. His children are Carol Beaver (Trip) and the Rev. Dr. Timothy M. Smith (Wendy) of Salisbury and Melanie Sigmon (Kyle) of Claremont. Additionally he is survived by 10 grandchildren, Sara Beaver Legler (Ben), Matthew Smith (Keri), Isaac Smith, Clark Sigmon (Brittany), Tom Beaver, Ruth Smith (Tommy Ransdell), Emma Sigmon Blossom (Nick), Robert Beaver, JoAnna Sigmon and Mary Catherine Sigmon. There are also six great-grandchildren, Abigail, Andrew and Averett Sigmon, Theo and Tal Ransdell, and Marcus Smith. In addition to his parents, Dr. Smith was preceded in death by seven sisters and brothers, Alta Hickman Hinson, Swannie Colvard, Ruth Laxton, Mae Adkins, Jewel Driver, Bruce Smith and Ted Smith.

The burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Salisbury at 11 a.m. on Saturday, officiated by the Rev. Rhodes Woolly and the Rev. Danielle DeNise. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall.

Memorials may be made to any charitable organization of the donors' choice. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.