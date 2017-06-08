Man injured in hit-and-run near uptown - | WBTV Charlotte

A man was injured in a hit-and-run near uptown Charlotte early Thursday morning. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a man was struck by a car around 12:44 a.m. on 30th Street at Church Street. 

CMPD says the driver of the vehicle took off.

The man hit suffered a broken leg but is expected to be OK. 

A description of the driver or the vehicle was not provided. 

