Comey testifies today, police search for driver

Good morning! Kristen Miranda here with you on this Thursday, June 8th...and it is a big news day.

All eyes will be on the testimony today before congress by former FBI Director James Comey. We are looking ahead to what some are calling the "Super Bowl of Politics". Our Nick Ochsner has a special report in the 6am hour on what is anticipated in Washington and the local connection to the hearing.

One more thing you do need to know is that we are both airing that testimony live on WBTV when it begins at 10am - and we'll be live streaming it on our website as well. We wanted to make sure you could see it wherever you are.

Several other news stories breaking overnight including a hit and run investigation in Charlotte and a 16 year old in Concord now facing charges after leading police on a chase. That's the story Mark Davenport is covering with live reports this morning.

Mark is also following up community reaction today following the decision to clear an officer in Salisbury in the shooting of a man named Ferguson Laurent, Jr.

This morning a medical examiner is working to identify remains that were found in Avery County.

We are inching closer to the weekend so you'll want to hear what Al Conklin has to say about the forecast.

An alert for you if you do any shopping at Aldi. The store is recalling a cashew snack because it may contain glass. We have the specifics for you in case it is in your pantry.

And if you missed any of the CMT awards, we will show you some of the highlights.

That's just a tiny bit of the very full four and a half hours of news we have for you on WBTV and Bounce TV this morning. We hope to see you when you wake up!

-km