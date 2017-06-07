Pilot being sought after drone almost hits police helicopter over uptown Charlotte

Pilot being sought after drone almost hits police helicopter ove - | WBTV Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Police are asking for the public's help finding a person who was flying a drone that almost hit a CMPD helicopter over uptown Charlotte Wednesday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted about the incident, which they say happened at 8:50 p.m.

A similar situation in early 2016 led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man.

Anyone with information about Wednesday night's incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

