Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
Must see TV tomorrow when former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee. In a prepared written statement, Comey says the president questioned him about national security adviser Michael Flynn, saying, “I hope you can see your way clear of letting this go.”
Comey says he believes the president was asking him to drop the investigation into Flynn giving false statements about conversations with the Russian ambassador. He did not believe the president was talking about the broader investigation into Russia or possible links to his campaign
IN my exclusive Crime Stoppers investigation, someone broke into a parked car and stole $9,000. How could that happen and why was there so much cash in the car? Police are left with very few answers.
The new bill that would change concealed carry laws in North Carolina is getting tentative approval in the House. The bill would allow some people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit in certain places. Gun purchases would still require a permit.
