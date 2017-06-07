Crime Stoppers: Thief steals $9,000 from locked car

A thief stole thousands of dollars in cash from a locked car. It's a crime caught on surveillance camera that leaves police with a multitude of questions.

In broad daylight, a burgundy Lexus is parked across the lot at 2980 Planter's Place in north Charlotte.

A silver Toyota then parks next to the business. The driver locks his car and goes inside. But he's about to get the business from the driver of the burgundy Lexus who moves from one side of the lot and parks next to the Toyota.

That man gets out and peers inside the Toyota. He spots a package on the front seat.

"And once he sees it, he goes back to his car and pulls out some type of object and hits the window," said CMPD Detective Tori Roddey.

The glass shatters and the thief reaches in and grabs what turns out to be a bundle of money - $9,000 in cash.

"We're thinking he had to have some type of information, whether he cased the guy, knew where he was going," Roddey said. "Maybe he was just sitting there just watching and saw him walk out with the package in hand, he knew the money was in the car."

Clearly, leaving money in a car - even for just a few minutes - was a huge mistake by the victim.

"We don't know if this guy was followed, we don't know if he had some inside information, knew maybe this guy was doing a bank drop, who knows?" the detective said.

One thing police do know - the 2001 or 2002 model burgundy Lexus didn't have a license tag. And while police looked for other surveillance cameras in the area that may have caught the car as it left, they couldn't find any.

"No other surveillance cameras than this one right here. We're hoping somebody might know somebody that matches his description, drives this particular car and can point us in the right direction."

The description of the crook is sketchy at best. He's 5'-10" tall with dreds under a "boonie" type hat.

If you know anything that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. There is up to $1,000 reward money posted.

