Teen arrested after 20-mile police chase from Charlotte to Concord

A 16-year-old is behind bars following a police chase involving a stolen vehicle that began in Charlotte and ended in Concord, according to CMPD.

Dahmeune Isaiah Baxter is currently in the Mecklenburg County jail facing a long list of charges for his involvement in the chase.

Baxter is facing charges of armed robbery, aggressive driving, speeding and eluding police among others.

Police say it all started in east Charlotte just after 7 Wednesday night.

Officers got a call about a person being robbed at gunpoint at an apartment complex on Winterfield Place. The victim's car, a Honda Accord, was stolen during the robbery.

Police spotted the stolen vehicle a short time later in west Charlotte on Morehead Road near I-77 and tried to pull the driver over. The driver refused to stop and went northbound on I-85 before getting off the interstate on George W Liles Parkway in Concord.

The driver then stopped the vehicle and, along with a passenger, was taken into custody. Police have since confirmed Baxter is the only one facing charges.

A man who asked not to be identified told WBTV he watched the end of the chase and called it "completely chaotic."

"We had state police. We had local (police) here. The helicopter was going over. It was something out of a movie," said the man.

"I'm just thankful that no one got hurt and these police kept us safe tonight."

The witness said the suspects surrendered after the chase ended and the police drew their guns.

