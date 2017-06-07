Adult, juvenile in custody after police chase from Charlotte to Concord

Two people were taken into custody following a police chase that began in Charlotte and ended in Concord.

The chase began Wednesday afternoon in west Charlotte, went northbound on I-85 and ended on George W Liles Parkway in Concord. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers, as well as NC Troopers, could be seen processing a 4-door, burgundy car at the scene.

Police have not said what started the chase.

No names or possible charges have been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.