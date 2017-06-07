Canine flu has killed 2 NC dogs. Here’s how to keep yours safe.

The chase began Wednesday afternoon in west Charlotte, went northbound on I-85 and ended on George W Liles Parkway in Concord.More >>
Veterinarians are urging dog owners to take precautions after highly contagious canine influenza killed two dogs in North Carolina and is suspected of sickening others.
William Medlin, who turned himself in at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office Wednesday afternoon, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Throughout the day, customers couldn't escape conversations over the shooting death of Ferguson Laurent, Jr.
Police say the circumstances around most of the homicides include domestic situations, robberies during drug deals, and arguments that turned violent.
