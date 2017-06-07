Mixed reaction following decision not to charge officer in Salisbury fatal shooting

On Salisbury's Main Street, Hap's Grill has a magnetic attraction during the lunchtime hour. The place stays crowded.

Throughout the day Wednesday, customers couldn't escape conversations over the shooting death of Ferguson Laurent, Jr. Town residents are expecting people and police to keep the peace following the decision to not file charges against the officer involved.

PREVIOUS: DA: SBI report clears Salisbury officer in police-involved shooting

Ken Lauder is a Hap's Customer. "They seem to have it well under control," Lauder said.

Steve Crump asked Lauder, "You're not worried?"

"No, not at all," Lauder replied.

Dennis Lunsford owns a downtown kitchen supply store and feels people will move beyond the district attorney's decision to maintain cooler heads across the city.

"Everybody knows everybody. Everybody pretty much gets along here. We've got our problems like any city does," Lunsford said.

Critics contend it was the "no-knock" policy of Salisbury police that lead to Laurent's death. Those critics who don't like the policy have been vocal since early in the investigation.

DOCUMENT: SBI RELEASES REPORT INTO FATAL SHOOTING INVOLVING SALISBURY OFFICER

The 2 The Tee Barbershop on North Long Street has been one place where this case has been followed from the beginning.

Andrew Harris is among others who are disappointed with Wednesday's ruling. "A lot of people were really upset about it because they feel that it was wrong," Harris told WBTV.

But at the end of the day, how do people get a long with each other despite a potential divide?

Back at Hap's Grill, one customer says she feels powerless. "This town has been divided before that happened I feel. Certain things going on so much. People are gonna do what they're gonna do and you can't stop them," the customer said.

Meanwhile, residents, who live near where the shooting occurred on East Lafayette Street, are attempting to build a barrier in their yard as a means of keeping others away.

