Molly's Kids: Preemies Annie and Avery now over 6-pounds each

We have an update on preemie twins Annie and Avery from Shelby, who we met in neonatal intensive care unit at Levine Children's Hospital during a live Facebook tour. Mom Michelle sent this new picture.

Both girls were born weighing less than two pounds, but they're now each over six pounds!

"It's a big step," Michelle said. "We're thrilled."

Michelle also says that after four months in NICU, Avery and Annie had the follow-up surgeries needed before they will be able to go home.

"There are a few more hurdles to overcome," Michelle said. "But there is a light at the end of our NICU tunnel. Looking back over the whole experience it is hard not to see the power of prayer at work."

Michelle wrote this blog for her church on their whole experience >> http://fbcshelby.org/learning-to-see-the-what-is/

I have this thought about the future...

I think Annie and Avery will be the first #MollysKids who we can say we met when they were weeks-old and medically-fragile, but with constant love and attention we'll end up following their growth and watch them learn and thrive.

Thanks for the update, Michelle. Please keep sending them.

