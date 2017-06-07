Parents upset, demand refund after seeing West Meck HS yearbook

West Mecklenburg High School students and parents are upset over the school's 2016-2017 yearbook. Parents and students say there are a few misspellings and typos throughout the yearbook. Parents are also upset that there are multiple pictures of graduates shown in their cap and gown in the senior section of the yearbook.

"Who said that was okay?" Christie Bruton said, a parent of a West Mecklenburg High School student.

Bruton says she is disappointed in the yearbook and wants her money back.

Here is an example of an excerpt from a page in the yearbook:

"Seniors smiling as they mae it to the en of te season. Their on their way to becoming a cross country star."

"No one went over this book," Bruton said.

Bruton says her daughter, who is a graduating senior, is also disappointed.

"Those are memories that you can't get back once you leave out of school...that's it," Bruton said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS) says it has only received one complaint about the school's yearbook. The district sent this statement to WBTV regarding the incident over the yearbook:

"West Mecklenburg High School is a learning environment which encourages student leadership in all activities. Our staff will continue our efforts to assist in improving student led work."

Former CMS graduates are now weighing in on West Mecklenburg High School’s yearbook issue.

Raquandra Davis graduated from North Mecklenburg High School in 1999. Davis admits her generation is different from the current generation, but believes grammar is one thing that should not change.

"Correct grammar is what school is all about, and when you stop doing correct grammar in such a big thing as the yearbook - it becomes a big deal," Davis said.

Parents say they spent $45 on the yearbook. "I want my money back," Bruton said.

CMS also released this statement Wednesday regarding a refund.

"Our team will meet with any parent who would like a refund for any 2017 yearbook purchased that they feel does not meet their expectation."

