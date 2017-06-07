CMPD: Random killings rare in Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say so far this year they've investigated 38 homicides.

"Vast majority of homicides we’ve had so far this year involved people that are known to each other," said Captain Cecil Brisbon. "Either one on one relationships or through their associates."

Police say three cases were random, in that the victim was killed by a stranger.

Fourteen-year-old Anthony Frazier was killed in January allegedly by a young man who shot at a car in which Anthony was a passenger. Newspaper deliveryman Walter Wes Scott's life was taken in February by a man who tried to rob him while he worked in uptown.

Charlotte Uber driver Marlo Medina-Chevez went missing in May after he left home to pick up a passenger. Police in Maryland spotted his SUV two days later, and CMPD detectives found his body in Rock Hill.

"Each of those cases has been solved," Capt Brisbon said. "I’m happy to be able to provide the families in those cases some level of comfort in knowing those individuals responsible for the death of their loved one has been captured and can be held accountable for their actions."

Investigators point out that Charlotte is not a city known for random killings.

"I think those are the ones that are most concerning to the general public because nobody wants to feel like they got this huge target on their back," Brisbon said.

Police say the circumstances around most of the homicides include domestic situations, robberies during drug deals, and arguments that turned violent.

"De-escalation, conflict resolution - those type of things are the cases where it involves someone who knows each other," Brisbon said. "People are having these petty arguments and then they’re pulling out firearms on people they know. They’re pulling out firearms on people they have a relationship with, where they should be able to take a deep breath and talk things out."

He continued, "Our goal is to get people to take a deep breath and realize that, and stop settling disagreements with acts of violence."

Police say they're still looking for information to crack ten cases.

They don't know what the relationship - if any - there is between the victims and the suspects because those cases are unsolved.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.